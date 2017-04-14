Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Roads to benefit farmers

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, April 14, 2017

Over 315 sugarcane growers in Drasa, Lautoka, will benefit once the upgrade of 50 cane access roads is completed by June this year.

Around 42 kilometres of roads are being rehabilitated under a $4.25m European Union-funded project known as Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure or RARAI, which is facilitated by the Pacific Community (SPC). Fair Deal Earthmoving Contractors Ltd is upgrading the roads.

"This project tackles a key challenge for farmers, in particular in more remote areas of Fiji by easing the transportation of sugar to the mills," said Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific acting head of Co-operation JesÃºs LaviÃ±a .

"The project has also an important social component, as it will provide employment for vulnerable groups of the population.

"It is therefore an important element in the EU's ongoing support to the sugar sector in Fiji."

He made the comments during a RARAI project dialogue seminar held in Lautoka earlier this week.

SPC chief adviser Patricia Sachs-Cornish said road transportation was an expensive exercise during the harvesting season and the RARAI project aimed to reduce costs and address issues faced by farmers.

The RARAI project is a â‚¬13 million project funded under the EU's 2013 Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol (AMSP) Program,

