Claims of long wait

WHILE the thousands of people in Ba who applied for assistance under the Help for Homes scheme have lauded Government's rehabilitation initiative, many have expressed disappointment about the way the program was rolled out.

People at the Ba Market Square claimed that some fainted from standing in long lines in the heat, while others suffered dehydration.

"We thank the Government for providing this money because it means we will be able to repair our homes, but we don't understand why they decided to have everybody come here and line up," said a villager from Navala who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Some people said they had queued from 5am on Tuesday and left the market at 3am on Wednesday without receiving their cards.

Others said they had brought photographs of the damage to their homes only to be told "things were not that bad".

Pushpa Lalita Devi from Navoli said the home she occupied with her sister had no roof and was extensively damaged. When she applied for $3000 for repairs, she received $1500.

Questions sent to the Social Welfare Department on Wednesday about the claims made by Ba residents and conditions people experienced while waiting in line remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.

Phase three of the Help for Homes initiative was rolled out this week.

"I told them that my sister and I are spinsters, we have never been married, we have nwo children and are surviving on social welfare benefits," the 61-year-old said.

"But they told me that I should be able to fix my roof with $1500 and told me to be happy that at least I received something."

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said $25million had been set aside to assist 6000 people in Ba and Tavua who had initially missed out.

