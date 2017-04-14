Machines to save time, money

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ramen Singh transports a cane loaded cart to the railway line in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

MORE than 350 sugarcane growers in six sectors will benefit from the purchase of two mechanical harvesters worth $700,000 by the Lautoka Cane Producers Association.

Association president Parbindar Singh said the machines would save farmers time and money.

"These harvesters will be used in the Natova, Meigunyah, Qeleloa, Legalega, Malolo and Yako sectors," he said. Mr Singh said the mechanical harvesters were expensive, but in the long term, the machines addressed labour shortage issues and reduced costs for growers.

"The initial outlay is significant, but it is a fact that mechanical harvesters are up to 30 per cent cheaper than using manual labourers.

"A mechanical harvester can cut 300 tonnes in one day while a group of manual labourers could take up to one week to cut the same amount of cane and this is where growers accumulate costs in feeding and housing the labourers during this period of time."

Mr Singh said the association had applied for assistance under the Government's $2 million mechanical harvester aid program.

Under the scheme, cooperatives can apply for up to $100,000 to assist in the purchase of a mechanical harvester.