Seaweed production low

DESPITE an increase in demand for seaweed, the production is low, says the Ministry of Fisheries media liaison officer Kuini Waqasavou.

"We are expecting more production and an increase in new farmers at community level," she said.

"We will make sure that we maintain the value of the production on the demand market, so we are able to secure the market price.

"At the moment there are two companies buying seaweed with different prices and at the same time, samples of seaweed has been sent across to the market in Taiwan and Malaysia with request from our High Commissioner for more sustainable markets and we are still waiting for the feedback from the two countries and confirmation," Ms Waqasavou said.