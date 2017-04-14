Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Seaweed production low

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, April 14, 2017

DESPITE an increase in demand for seaweed, the production is low, says the Ministry of Fisheries media liaison officer Kuini Waqasavou.

"We are expecting more production and an increase in new farmers at community level," she said.

"We will make sure that we maintain the value of the production on the demand market, so we are able to secure the market price.

"At the moment there are two companies buying seaweed with different prices and at the same time, samples of seaweed has been sent across to the market in Taiwan and Malaysia with request from our High Commissioner for more sustainable markets and we are still waiting for the feedback from the two countries and confirmation," Ms Waqasavou said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Ice' to cool down
  2. 'Key facts' in infant death case
  3. Manning joins camp
  4. Leases for 21 settlers
  5. Lose: No better team than Fiji
  6. Dance with stars
  7. Two hurt as car lands on grave
  8. PM assures students of schools' reconstruction
  9. Machines to save time, money
  10. FLP queries frequency of 'negligence' reports

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)