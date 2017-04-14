Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Friday 14 April

Slipped road open to traffic, motorists wary

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, April 14, 2017

THE slipped Lomaloma Transinsular Rd in Macuata remains open to all traffic with legal loads.

The Fiji Roads Authority has reiterated that the diversion at the site was done for the safety of commuters after seeing further movement at the Lomaloma stretch, along the Savusavu-Labasa Highway.

Motorists approaching the affected site have taken extra care.

Most drivers slowed down when approaching the area, as noticed by a team from this newspaper that visited the area yesterday.

Suresh Chand, a frequent commuter to Savusavu said the Lomaloma area always scared him.

"You don't know whether the road will remain or slip anytime because everyday I drive through here, the road surface gets lower," he said. "So it's good that FRA has done a diversion because it's for our own safety."

Experts have been engaged to do geotechnical drilling at the slipped road. The FRA said the drilling was done to establish the cause of the slip and its team had now progressed into design phase.

"The road is still open to all legal loads," FRA stated. "We are just diverting traffic to the side for the safety of the travellers.

"The FRA North team has been monitoring the site at Lomaloma and recent movement visible on the road surface has prompted the team to recommend an immediate closure with traffic diverted onto the side carriageway. "

FRA chief executive John Hutchinson confirmed that cracks had started to reappear on the same portion of the Lomaloma stretch. Mr Hutchinson had also said that the Lomaloma slip reinstatement work was carried out in 2014 and 2015.








