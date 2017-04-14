Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Two hurt as car lands on grave

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, April 14, 2017

POLICE are investigating a graveyard accident that landed two men in hospital after the vehicle they were in tumbled during a funeral.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the two had been discharged from Labasa Hospital, but investigations were continuing.

She confirmed the incident happened on Wednesday at the Vaturekuka Cemetery.

It is believed that the vehicle tumbled three times down the slope and landed on a grave.

Witnesses at the funeral gathering who wished to remain anonymous said the driver had parked the vehicle near the burial site.

"We got a shock when the vehicle sped down the hill and tumbled about three times," one witness said. "The driver managed to creep out, but some men had to help the passenger out of the car.

"It was scary seeing the accident because we were there to bury a loved one and another close family member got into the accident."

The witness said the passengers were then rushed to the hospital for treatment.








