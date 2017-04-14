Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Friday 14 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLP queries frequency of 'negligence' reports

Tevita Vuibau
Friday, April 14, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party says the recent death of a newborn at the Lautoka Hospital questions the state of Fiji's health care facilities.

FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said while authorities were investigating the death, there were questions on the frequency of such reports coming out of hospitals and clinics.

"Almost every day we hear of negligence at our hospitals, of people losing lives as a result of wrong diagnosis, chronic shortage of not only lifesaving drugs but also basic medicines, hospital supplies and of course experienced medical personnel," he said.

An infant died on Tuesday at the Lautoka Hospital and a video that has since gone viral was posted of a supposed family member arguing with hospital staff members.

"The provision of efficient, competent and adequately equipped health care services is one of the basic responsibilities of a caring government," said Mr Chaudhry.

Speaking at a press conference to clarify issues surrounding the infant's death, permanent secretary for the Ministry Health and Medical Services, Philip Davis, said the child was stillborn and added that Fiji's record for stillbirths was below global estimations.

"We believe the services that are offered are good. If you look at the area of stillbirths we are doing two thirds of the global rate and I think that's testament to how well our services do perform," he said.

"Globally, it is estimated that around 1.5 per cent of pregnancies result in a stillbirth.

"That means there may be more than 7000 stillbirths every day across the world although rates have reduced by about one fifth during the present century. Sadly, stillbirths are often unpredictable and unavoidable.

"Looking at data for Fiji, we know that around one in every 100 pregnancies in Fiji results in a stillbirth.

"That compares extremely well with the global rate — one per cent in Fiji compared with 1.5 per cent across the world — and is a clear indication of how well our doctors and nurses work to protect the health of women and babies during their pregnancy and birth.

"We should all acknowledge and be grateful for their achievements."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Ice' to cool down
  2. 'Key facts' in infant death case
  3. Manning joins camp
  4. Leases for 21 settlers
  5. Lose: No better team than Fiji
  6. Dance with stars
  7. Two hurt as car lands on grave
  8. PM assures students of schools' reconstruction
  9. Machines to save time, money
  10. FLP queries frequency of 'negligence' reports

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)