FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

BEACHCOMBER heard this story from a friend.

With the long weekend starting today, a few work colleagues decided that it was the perfect time to arrange a little get-together over dinner and drinks. After much consulting over the respective responsibilities, the group finalised their plans and decided on a venue. However, they all neglected to inform the host that his house would be the party destination. As they filed out of the office in the afternoon they were excitedly talking about their plans when the unaware host asked where they were off to.

They had to explain that there was a party at his house which he was invited to.