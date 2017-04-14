'Key facts' in infant death case

/ Front page / News

THE Health Ministry has urged mothers to take advantage of ante natal services after the tragic death of a new born at the Lautoka Hospital on Tuesday.

The infant's death gained nationwide attention after a Facebook video showed hospital staff screaming at the child's father, Mithun Permal, and what appeared to be a member of his family.

Mr Permal and his wife Vishakini Lata took offence at the way his daughter's birth was handled, claiming they had no feedback from medical staff for almost an hour and eventually had a verbal confrontation with them.

But yesterday, Ministry of Health permanent secretary Philip Davies said there were key facts that needed to be considered.

"First, due to factors in her previous medical history, Ms Lata's pregnancy was considered to be 'high risk' and was being managed as such by her doctors," Mr Davies said.

"Initial enquiries suggest Ms Lata may not have consistently followed medical advice during her pregnancy and labour. In particular, initial reports suggest that she had signed out against medical advice from Nadi Hospital on two previous occasions during her pregnancy."

Mr Davies also said when Ms Lata was seen on Monday, April 10, she was advised that she could expect to go in labour at any time and should go to the hospital.

"We understand that Ms Lata's labour did, in fact, start at 9am on Tuesday, April 11.

"This was not her first pregnancy so she should have recognised what was happening, but she chose not to present herself at Lautoka Hospital until 7pm on that day, some 10 hours after starting labour.

"That was contrary to the advice she had been given and it meant that her baby's condition could not be monitored during her labour. Had she been labouring in a hospital, the fetal heart monitor may have given signs that baby was in trouble earlier and perhaps a timely caesarean section could have changed things.

"But as she chose to present at the time she did, there is nothing that could be done."

Mr Davies also said the ministry did not condone any unprofessional behaviour by their staff and anyone found to have behaved inappropriately may be subjected to counselling or other disciplinary measures.

"It should be recognised that staff members were themselves upset by Ms Lata's stillbirth and were still dealing with her and a number of other patients at the time they were filmed. Nevertheless, they will be reminded of the need to remain calm and polite when dealing with patients and the public, whatever the circumstances."

He said Lautoka Hospital confirmed doctors had spoken to Mr Permal immediately after the stillbirth occurred.

and explained that they would continue to counsel him, his wife and immediate family.