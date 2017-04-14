PM assures students of schools' reconstruction

/ Front page / News

THE $1.6 million Bau Central College will be ready by January next year.

This was announced by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the ground breaking ceremony held at the new college site.

The school, which is located in Mokani in the outskirts of Nausori, will provide secondary education to 11 primary school students within the area.

"While this is a day of celebration for the people of Bau, there are still areas of Fiji that were hit badly by Cyclone Winston, where some of our students are still awaiting the reconstruction of their schools," Mr Bainimarama said.

"As you all know, Cyclone Winston brought about devastation to Fiji like we had never seen before. In fact, it was the strongest cyclone to ever make landfall in the Southern hemisphere."

Mr Bainimarama said this year alone, three secondary schools were opened with Bau Central College earmarked to be the fourth.

"We are working hard to reclaim everything we lost to the storm, and, for all the reasons I've stated, we want to get all of our affected students back into proper school buildings as soon as possible," he said.

"But these new schools must be built to a standard that can withstand severe weather events like Cyclone Winston and that takes time."

Mr Bainimarama said the Government had already started the reconstruction of 112 schools.

He said here were 39 more schools that were in the pipeline for construction soon.

He said four schools had already been successfully rebuilt.

"I look forward to this new school's completion, long awaited for by the people of Bau and once completed, worthy to serve our young people and the many generations that will follow in their footsteps," he said.