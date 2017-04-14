'Ice' to cool down

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Isake Katonibau in action against Australia during the semi-final of the HSBC Cathay Pacific Hong Kong 7s last week. Picture: WORLD RUGBY

WARHORSE Isake "Ice" Katonibau will this weekend play the game of his life in what he hinted as probably his last international outing.

And to be supported again by his little angels Maria and Mererai, the hard-hitting forward is looking forward to a memorable swan song at the Singapore 7s.

Katonibau said he was brought in the team to help guide the young players and was happy to have shared his knowledge.

He said he wanted to concentrate on his career as age was catching up on him. Katonibau said he was fortunate to have his wife and two daughters in Hong Kong last week and also at this weekend's Singapore 7s.

"I was quite fortunate because I told my family that this is probably my last leg," he said.

"Last week was my last Hong Kong and it was good to have my family here with me, supporting me."

"They will also be here this weekend supporting me and I am looking forward to it."

Katonibau said he was happy to share his knowledge with the boys to prepare them for future tournaments.

"I have thought about it, as I said age is catching up and there is life after rugby.

"I have to focus on other things especially my career.

"I know I was brought in to help the young guys to maximise their potential, lend them guidance, offer experience that I have learnt over the years to help them in their preparation for the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and also the Olympics.

"It is about time to retire from international rugby," he added.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong 7s best player in the final Kalione Nasoko said he had learnt a lot of lessons from Katonibau.

He said Katonibau taught him many new things and he also inspired him to best utilise his potential.

"Ice has been a source of inspiration to the team and he really helped us the new boys to make good use of our talent.

"Katonibau told us in Hong Kong, if you can't win in Hong Kong, then you are not playing for Fiji and this really inspired me," said Nasoko.