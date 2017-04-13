Fiji Time: 2:32 AM on Friday 14 April

$1.6m school for Bau

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Update: 9:14PM CONSTRUCTION on the new Bau Central College, which began today with a ground breaking ceremony will be completed in January 2018 at a cost of $1.6 million.

In a speech he gave at the ceremony, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said the new school was 'another milestone in my Government�s relentless effort to spread the enormous benefits of affordable education to the Fijian people.'

The PM said the government wanted to ensure every child could secure a better future through knowledge and skills acquired in local schools.

'But there are even deeper issues affecting our children�s ability to attend school and to perform to the best of their abilities. Often, the resources and the classrooms are simply too far away. And that is why we have matched our free education schemes with an ambitious slate of new school development projects throughout our islands,' PM Bainimarama said.

He reminded those present at the ceremony, which included traditional rituals accorded by students of Queen Victoria School that while they could celebrate new beginnings, to always remember students who were still suffering from damage to their own buildings caused by last years TC Winston.

'And we are working hard to reclaim everything we lost to the storm, and, for all the reasons I�ve stated, we want to get all of our affected students back into proper school buildings as soon as possible. But these new schools must be built to a standard that can withstand severe weather events � like Winston � and that takes time.'








