Alternative livelihoods for inmates

Update: 9:09PM
WOMEN inmates may soon benefit from discussions held this week between the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa and the wardens at the Women's Corrections Centre in Suva.
According to a statement from the department of information,
this was the end result of a visit Ms Vuniwaqa made to the corrections facility
during which she examined rehabilitation efforts.
�The visit was an opportunity for Minister Vuniwaqa and the
Fiji Corrections Services to discuss achievements of the Women�s Corrections
Centre and strategies that the Ministry can use to assist with the
rehabilitation of the inmates and their empowerment whilst being incarcerated,�
Ms Vuniaqa said.
The minister acknowledged the work carried out by the Fiji
Correction Services to help women inmates.
�The women are skilled with sewing, tie & dye,
floriculture, art work and other handicraft works with the intent to upgrade
their skills and knowledge further.�