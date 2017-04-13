Alternative livelihoods for inmates

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:09PM WOMEN inmates may soon benefit from discussions held this week between the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa and the wardens at the Women's Corrections Centre in Suva.

According to a statement from the department of information, this was the end result of a visit Ms Vuniwaqa made to the corrections facility during which she examined rehabilitation efforts.

�The visit was an opportunity for Minister Vuniwaqa and the Fiji Corrections Services to discuss achievements of the Women�s Corrections Centre and strategies that the Ministry can use to assist with the rehabilitation of the inmates and their empowerment whilst being incarcerated,� Ms Vuniaqa said.

The minister acknowledged the work carried out by the Fiji Correction Services to help women inmates.

�The women are skilled with sewing, tie & dye, floriculture, art work and other handicraft works with the intent to upgrade their skills and knowledge further.�