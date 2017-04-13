10-12 nights schedule for Wainibuku bridge repair

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Night works on both ends of the Wainibuku Bridge approaches on Kings Road. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:56PM COMMUTERS between the Suva-Nausori corridor are advised to expect delays in traffic flow in the Wainibuku area over the course of 10 to 12 nights this month as repair works continue on both ends of the Wainibuku Bridge.

A team of 20 to 25 workmen from Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) - working under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) maintenance program ? will be carrying out repair works that is expected to markedly extend the life of the pavement.

FHH construction manager Mark Burns said the Wainibuku Bridge at 9 Miles was part of the Accelerated Sealed Repair Program initiated by FRA to improve areas following a spate of tropical depressions in recent months where the condition of the road had become a concern to the motoring public.

"Several sections of the pavement have deteriorated exposing rather large potholes in the road that pose an immediate risk to motorists," Mr Burns said.

"Once work has been completed, motorists that use the bridge daily will be able to drive through without having to swerve to dodge potholes and other defects."

To ensure the completion of work on the bridge, a temporary speed restriction of 30kmh is in place,.

Motorists travelling between Suva and Nausori are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

"If you cannot avoid this area, please be patient," said Mr Burns.

"The workmen on site are there to carry out important work for the benefit of all those that drive through these sections of Kings Road."