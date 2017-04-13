Fiji commences minimum wage review

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:48PM GOVERNMENT has commenced the review of the national minimum wage, which will cover the economic and social impacts since the last review in 2015.

This was confirmed by Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate at a press conference moments ago.

Mr Usamate said Government had appointed Professor of Economics Dr Partha Gangopadhyay to lead the review of the national minimum wage and a concurrent review of the sectoral wage regulations in the 10 different sectors.

The national minimum wage was last reviewed to $2.32 an hour in 2015 along with the wage regulation orders.

"It's important that the national minimum wage looks having social justice for our people," he said.

"This is to ensure that all workers are afforded the right to a just minimum wage as required under Section 33 of the 2013 Constitution."

Dr Gangopadhyay is on overseas secondment from Western Sydeney University as the chair professor of Economics and inaugural director of the Centre for Economic Policy and Modeling at the University of the South Pacific.

Mr Usamate said enumerators had also been assigned using a pre-designed questionnaire to undertake the nationwide survey through a panel survey methodology.

The nationwide survey, which commenced last Thursday, is expected to be completed by Friday April 21.