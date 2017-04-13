Easter treat for Dilkusha Home

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aakifa and Jia of Dilkusha Home enjoying each other's company. This Easter weekend, the Dilkusha Home in Nausori will not be worrying about their meals. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:25PM FORTY children of Dilkusha Home in Nausori will not have to worry about their meal this Easter weekend.

According to staff Rarawa Baledrokadroka, good Samaritans have volunteered to provide the children with breakfast, lunch and their dinner.

Their Easter weekend will come to an end with a picnic at the Nanuku Resort in Deuba.

When a team from this newspaper visited the Home, staff from the Forum Secretariat had just given each child their Easter gift hamper in the morning.

The children were enjoying themselves in the afternoon in a party hosted by the staff and other kind-hearted people.

Read the full story in the very next edition of the Sunday Times.