Easter treat for Dilkusha Home

SIKELI QOUNADOVU
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Update: 5:25PM FORTY children of Dilkusha Home in Nausori will not have to worry about their meal this Easter weekend.

According to staff Rarawa Baledrokadroka, good Samaritans have volunteered to provide the children with breakfast, lunch and their dinner.

Their Easter weekend will come to an end with a picnic at the Nanuku Resort in Deuba.

When a team from this newspaper visited the Home, staff from the Forum Secretariat had just given each child their Easter gift hamper in the morning.

The children were enjoying themselves in the afternoon in a party hosted by the staff and other kind-hearted people.

Read the full story in the very next edition of the Sunday Times.








