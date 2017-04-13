Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Thursday 13 April

Health challenges top agenda in regional meet

VISHAAL KUMAR
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Update: 5:06PM THE Pacific Community (SPC), in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and the Fiji National University, are organising a week-long regional meeting in Suva to coincide with the 20th anniversary celebration of the Pacific Public Health Surveillance Network (PPHSN).

The regional meeting will provide the opportunity to renew networks with PPHSN partners and celebrate successes.

It will also be an opportunity to discuss challenges that are common to all Pacific island countries in combating epidemic and emerging diseases and identify strategic directions for the next five years.

The  meeting will be attended by public health officials and experts from across the Pacific region and the world. 








