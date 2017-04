/ Front page / News

Update: 4:59PM A MAN who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at a village in Kadavu has been further remanded in custody.

The man appeared before Justice Vincent Perera at the High Court in Suva today.

The man informed the Court that he opted to engage the services of the Legal Aid Commission.

He is charged with one count of rape.

The alleged offence took place between December 2016 and last month at the accused's house.

The case has been adjourned to May 4 for mention.