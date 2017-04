/ Front page / News

Update: 4:57PM THE Fiji Police Force has sent a stern warning to school students who will be attending the Coca Cola Games 2017 not to break the law.

The deputy director of Operations, Livai Driu, said there would be heavy Police presence at the games venue and in the city and accommodation venues of travelling schools.

The event will be held from April 20-22 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.