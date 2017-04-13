Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Thursday 13 April

Gau for Gold

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Update: 4:31PM GAU Secondary School scooped both the boys and girls division for the Maritime Zone today.

In the boys category Gau took home 18 golds, 15 silver and five bronze and in the girls division they walked away with 11 gold six silver and no bronze.

Team Manager and assistant principal Atunaisa Qiolevu said its about time they expose their athletes and with their theme Gau For Gold is a living proof on their performance.

"Last year we didn't have any Maritime zone because there were no schools available and plus the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Winston," Qiolevu said.

"This year I told the athletes to prove themselves to win and they did what they were told.

"This is just to evaluate our performance prior to the Coke Cola Games next week."

He mentioned how the athletes have improved in their time.

"We're trying out new ideas as to help us prepare and seeing this year's performance they have improve on their time and plus running in a grass track to a rubber one so I am happy with their performance.

"This is the same squad from last year so we?re not only targeting them for exposure but to showcase their talents." 

He said they faced a lot of hardships in terms of finance but that didn't affect them.

"I always tell the athletes with all the mountains that we go through their will be a valley waiting for us so good things comes to those who wait.

"We have to struggle first and enjoy later."

Boys

Gau - 18G 15S 5B

Adi Maopa - 7G 5S 6B

Ratu Finau - 5G 1S 1B

Girls

Gau - 11G 6S NOB

Ratu Finau - 7G 2S 2B

Cicia - 2G








