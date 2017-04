/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FSSAA secretary Vuli Waqa and Pacific Energy business executive Tapuaki Finauga at the presentation in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 4:14PM FUEL company Pacific Energy Limited has come on board to sponsor the Coca-Cola Games 2017 with $10,000 worth of fuel.

The company's business executive, Tapuaki Finauga, said the company was proud to be part of the event for a number of years now.

The Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association secretary Vuli Waqa said they were looking forward to a bigger and better event this year.

The games will be held from April 20-22 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.