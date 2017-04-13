Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Thursday 13 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Nurses get counselling

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Update: 3:43PM PERSONNEL at the Lautoka hospital's maternity unit will be investigated and counselled over the still birth of a child there.

If the Ministry of Health deems it fit that they be severely reprimanded for inappropriate responses captured on video, they will face more disciplinary action.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary Philip Davies told the media that the security at hospitals nationwide would be tightened.

He said it was not clear how the woman who took the video of the exchange with the nurse had gotten into a usually secure part of the hospital.

It is understood she was not a member of the family.

More in detail in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rising up against the odds
  2. Infant dies
  3. Woman says she did not consent
  4. 'Unpredictable'
  5. Babies latest victims
  6. Germany stands by Fiji
  7. Blood test woes
  8. Party seeks clarity on future of Penang mill
  9. Ministry reveals increase in school dropouts
  10. Lifetime experience for 5 couples as they ready for Singapore treat

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  7. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  8. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)
  9. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)