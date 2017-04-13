Nurses get counselling

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Health Ministry permanent secretary Philip Davies and Dr Luisa Cikamatana at a press briefing today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 3:43PM PERSONNEL at the Lautoka hospital's maternity unit will be investigated and counselled over the still birth of a child there.

If the Ministry of Health deems it fit that they be severely reprimanded for inappropriate responses captured on video, they will face more disciplinary action.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary Philip Davies told the media that the security at hospitals nationwide would be tightened.

He said it was not clear how the woman who took the video of the exchange with the nurse had gotten into a usually secure part of the hospital.

It is understood she was not a member of the family.

More in detail in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.