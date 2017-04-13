Airline appoints first female engineering manager

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Link's newly-appointed Engineering manager Lavinia Mar. Picture: SUPPLIED/Fiji Airways

Update: 3:36PM NATIONAL airline Fiji Airway's domestic and regional carrier Fiji Link has appointed its first ever female engineering manager.

Former Fiji Airways technical services engineer Lavinia Mar's appointment was announced today as she takes up the critical role of overseeing the entire ATR and Twin Otter fleet.

Fiji Link executive general manager Shaenaz Voss said Ms Mar was the ideal candidate to take on this important management role after being identified for succession a few years ago.

"We're delighted to have Lavinia join the Fiji Link team and oversee the operational safety, compliance and maintenance requirements of its fleet," Ms Voss said.

She said Ms Mar would work closely with Fiji Link GM Athil Narayan to review its Twin Otter fleet operation.

Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen said a key part of Ms Mar's role was to ensure safety continued to be of paramount importance to Fiji Link and Fiji Airways.

Ms Mar has worked for Fiji Airways' engineering department for 10 years, starting off as a graduate trainee.

It has been confirmed that her papers have been filed with the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji.