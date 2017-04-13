Fiji Time: 6:26 PM on Thursday 13 April

Easter service: ComPol reminds officers to forgive

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Update: 3:22PM HAVE a forgiving heart.

This is the message Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho conveyed to officers at the Easter church service held at the Fiji Police headquarters ion Suva today.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the work of a Police officer was such that criticisms of their work was expected.

"Remember the good Lord paid the ultimate price and was crucified not for any wrong doings but because of all the good he had done for all of us," he said.

"If you will notice, a lot of people who do good will always be slandered so don't let that be a deterrent to you. If you are slandered for doing good, always remember that the good Lord was crucified on the cross for nothing else but for all the good he has done for us."

Force chaplain Reverend Isireli Kacimaiwai said as custodians of the law, the spiritual meaning of Easter could be viewed as a daily battle to choose right from wrong.

"The battle for the salvation of our souls was first waged in heaven and is continuously waged in our hearts and ultimately has been saved by God through the death and resurrection of his son Jesus the Christ," preached the Reverend.

The Commissioner has asked his officers to stay true to their calling to serve this Easter because they will be required to continue working to ensure a safe and incident-free long weekend for everyone.








