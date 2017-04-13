April date for Ratu Isoa's judgement

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:10PM OPPOSITION parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca's judgement on the hearing of corruption-related charges against him will be delivered in the Suva Magistrates Court next month.

Mr Tikoca appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua today.

FICAC lawyer Rashmi Aslam today filed prosecution's closing submissions.

Magistrate Mua also acknowledged receiving defence lawyer Jolame Uludole's closing submission.

Mr Tikoca was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in 2015.

It is alleged that upon his nomination by the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) as a candidate for the 2014 general elections, Mr Tikoca failed to declare the liability and the amount of the liability he had incurred to the Government during his tenure as Fiji's high commissioner to PNG.

Bail has been extended and Magistrate Mua will deliver her judgement on May 31.