Cokes: ACS to use Easter

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Update: 1:15PM ADI Cakobau School will use the Easter Games this long weekend to gauge the school athletics squad?s readiness ahead of next week's Coca Cola Games Athletics Championships.

"Other good rival schools will also be present and this is where we can gauge our level of preparation before the show down next week," Ms Tawake said.

The Coca Cola games will begin at 2pm on Thursday April 20 and ends Saturday April 22.

Jasper Williams High School is the reigning girls division champion on the games after pipping ACS at the silver medal count.

2016 Coca Cola Games Medal Tally:

Girls:

Jasper Williams             15           19          8

Adi Cakobau Sch          15           8             6

Suva Grammar School   4            2            4

Napuka Jr. Secondary    3            2            2

Saint Josephs Sec. Sch  3            2            2

International Sec. Sch     2            0            0

Ballantine Memorial Sch  1            2            3

Cuvu College                  1            1             0

Natabua High School       1            0            4

Rabi High                         1            0            1

Boys:

Marist Brothers High Sch 17           7            10

Natabua High School       12          12            4

Ratu Kadavulevu Sch       6            6             10

Queen Victorial School     6            6              5

Suva Grammar School      2            4              6

Delana Methodist School   2            0             0

Niusawa Methodist High     1            1             1

Xavier  College                  1             1             1

Rotuma High                      1             0             0

Ratu Luke                          1             0             0








