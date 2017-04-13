Cokes: ACS to use Easter

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:15PM ADI Cakobau School will use the Easter Games this long weekend to gauge the school athletics squad?s readiness ahead of next week's Coca Cola Games Athletics Championships.

"Other good rival schools will also be present and this is where we can gauge our level of preparation before the show down next week," Ms Tawake said.

The Coca Cola games will begin at 2pm on Thursday April 20 and ends Saturday April 22.

Jasper Williams High School is the reigning girls division champion on the games after pipping ACS at the silver medal count.

2016 Coca Cola Games Medal Tally:

Girls:

Jasper Williams 15 19 8

Adi Cakobau Sch 15 8 6

Suva Grammar School 4 2 4

Napuka Jr. Secondary 3 2 2

Saint Josephs Sec. Sch 3 2 2

International Sec. Sch 2 0 0

Ballantine Memorial Sch 1 2 3

Cuvu College 1 1 0

Natabua High School 1 0 4

Rabi High 1 0 1

Boys:

Marist Brothers High Sch 17 7 10

Natabua High School 12 12 4

Ratu Kadavulevu Sch 6 6 10

Queen Victorial School 6 6 5

Suva Grammar School 2 4 6

Delana Methodist School 2 0 0

Niusawa Methodist High 1 1 1

Xavier College 1 1 1

Rotuma High 1 0 0

Ratu Luke 1 0 0