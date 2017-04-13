Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Thursday 13 April

Parliament buses to Naitasiri

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Update: 1:04PM HIGHLAND students and their teachers have a better understanding of the Fijian Parliament and its mechanisms after they were visited by the Parliament bus initiative.

According to a statement from the Fiji Parliament Office this morning, students of Naitasiri Secondary School students and teachers were the first school to be visited by the Civic Education and Media team of parliament.

"The objective of the Parliament Bus programme was to inform the students about the roles and functions, works of Parliament and how they can engage with Parliament," the statement said.

Meanwhile the school principal, Josefa Jale said the programme was educational.

"Together with the materials handed over to us and the visual aids we watched, we were able to know Parliament better than what we knew before."

"In terms of students� understanding and exam preparation, I believe that the trip was worthwhile for us," Mr Jale said.








