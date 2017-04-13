Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Thursday 13 April

Accounts committee queries savings

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Update: 12:13PM THE Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua, and her team this morning presented to the Public Accounts Committee on the audit findings of the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) for the financial year 2015.

While there were very few audit issues raised by the OAG, an issue which concerned some of the PAC members was that Parliament office had a lot of savings based on their Statement of Receipts and Expenditure.

"What is specifically noted is the savings from 2014 and 2015; why is it that the Parliament office is not fully utilising their budget allocation; why is it that it's driven by savings?" committee member and Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro asked.

The Office of the Secretary-General replied that the savings in 2015 were mostly on travelling (Seg 3) ($276,000), Government wage earners (Seg 2) where they had only 19 unestablished staff which resulted in saving of $64,000 and in Seg 7 where there was not much committee sittings resulting in  a saving of about $311,000.

Secretary-General Viniana Namosimalua told Fiji Times after the presentation: "2015 was the first full year of Parliament and there were less staff and also less activities undertaken by the Parliament of Fiji Office."








