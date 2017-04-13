Sangam moves to Labasa

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:05PM AFTER a break of 14 years, the sugar north town of Labasa will once again host one of the biggest Hindu events in the country, the 2017 TISI Sangam Convention.

Scheduled to take place at Subrain Park over the Easter weekend, the 2017 TISI Convention will be opened by the former Governor General of New Zealand Sir Anand Satyanand who is a descendant of a Girmitiya of Fiji.

According to a statement from TISI Sangam, approximately 2000 of its members will converge in Labasa for 4 day event.

�TISI Labasa has made great efforts to cater for all persons attending the convention and will provide meals on a daily basis for all attending the convention,� the TISI statement said.

�The annual convention is always supported financially by business firms and Sangam members and this year we have managed to attract $120,000.00 in sponsorship for the convention.�

The sports component of the convention will include 47 TIV teams and 22 Mathaar Sangam teams, including five overseas teams for four days of sports.