Pacific health officials discuss outbreaks

Update: 12:04PM THE Pacific Public Health Surveillance Network has spent 20 years exchanging information and learning from each other how best to address health challenges which include outbreak prone diseases such as Dengue.

The PPHSN, which celebrates its 20 anniversary soon also gathers high level public health officials and experts from all forum member countries at its week long regional meeting next week in Suva.

According to a statement from the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC), the meeting is being made possible with the partnership of the organisation, the World Health Organisation and the Fiji National University.

�Over the past two decades, the network has established robust services to support national and regional surveillance and response to epidemic diseases such as dengue fever,� the SPC said.

�This regional meeting provides the opportunity to renew networks with PPHSN partners and celebrate successes, but also to discuss challenges that are common to all countries of the Pacific in combatting epidemic and emerging diseases and identity strategic directions for the next five years.�

Attendees will include Rosy Akbar, Minister of Health and Medical Services of Fiji, Dr Audrey Aumua, SPC�s Deputy Director-General, Dr Corinne Capuano, WHO Representative, South Pacific Office in Suva, Dr Tom Kiedrzynski, Principal Adviser, Communicable Diseases, Ministry of Health in New Zealand and Dr Michael O�Leary, Senior Infectious Diseases Advisor, U.S. Agency for International Development in Vietnam.

The meeting which is closed to the media, begins Wednesday April 19 and ends Saturday April 22 after which the PPHSN Coordinating Body meets until April 24 followed by the Fifth Heads of Health meeting from April 25-27.