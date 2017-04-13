Pacific health officials discuss outbreaks

Update: 12:04PM THE Pacific Public Health Surveillance Network has spent 20 years exchanging information and learning from each other how best to address health challenges which include outbreak prone diseases such as Dengue.
The PPHSN, which celebrates its 20 anniversary soon also
gathers high level public health officials and experts from all forum member
countries at its week long regional
meeting next week in Suva.
According to a statement from the Secretariat of the Pacific
Community (SPC), the meeting is being made possible with the partnership of the
organisation, the World Health Organisation and the Fiji National University.
�Over the past two decades, the network has established
robust services to support national and regional surveillance and response to
epidemic diseases such as dengue fever,� the SPC said.
�This regional meeting provides the opportunity to renew
networks with PPHSN partners and celebrate successes, but also to discuss
challenges that are common to all countries of the Pacific in combatting
epidemic and emerging diseases and identity strategic directions for the next
five years.�
Attendees will include Rosy Akbar, Minister of Health and
Medical Services of Fiji, Dr Audrey Aumua, SPC�s Deputy Director-General, Dr
Corinne Capuano, WHO Representative, South Pacific Office in Suva, Dr Tom
Kiedrzynski, Principal Adviser, Communicable Diseases, Ministry of Health in
New Zealand and Dr Michael O�Leary, Senior Infectious Diseases Advisor, U.S.
Agency for International Development in Vietnam.
The meeting which is closed to the media, begins Wednesday
April 19 and ends Saturday April 22 after which the PPHSN Coordinating Body meets
until April 24 followed by the Fifth Heads of Health meeting from April 25-27.