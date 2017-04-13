Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Thursday 13 April

Blood requirement discriminatory

NASIK SWAMI
Thursday, April 13, 2017

Update: 12:02PM A PROMINENT local human rights lawyer, Aman Ravindra-Singh says the Health Ministry's policy on blood donation is discriminatory against gay men and the minority LGBTQI community in the country.

Responding to the ministry's comment in a recent media report that homosexuals cannot donate blood because they are seen as "high risk" donors, Mr Ravindra-Singh said the comment was a direct violation of Section 26 of the Fijian Constitution.

"It is also a violation of fundamental human rights as  contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"The Ministry of Health should immediately withdraw this discriminatory policy and bring it inline with  the WHO guidelines which specifically states that there should be no discrimination when screening persons for blood donation," he said.








