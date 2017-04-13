FRA clarifies role

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority workers attend to roadworks along the Kings Rd. FRA does not have jurisdiction to carry out drainage clearing or works on private properties and non-FRA roads. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has clarified its role regarding roadside drainage works around the country.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said FRA did not have jurisdiction to carry out drainage clearing or works on private properties and non-FRA roads.

"In many cases, the roadside drains pass through drains that run across private property. An additional problem is that many private driveways accessing the FRA public road network have poorly constructed culverts that obstruct the flow of water," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said FRA had a process for permit applications for all driveway construction for owners.

"This is to ensure this is installed to the correct size, levels and standards so the drainage channels are not obstructed. This is often ignored by property owners who then blame the FRA when a blockage occurs," he said.

"Residents are encouraged to keep all waterways and drains clear and free from obstructions.

"They need to ensure drainage and roadside drains adjacent to land are kept clear to ensure roads and pavements do not become flooded."

Mr Hutchinson said culverts and drains that run alongside or cross under a public road were FRA's responsibility to clear and maintain.

"The FRA will periodically clean and spray roadside drains to ensure the free flow of water to outlets. A lot of drains are not kept clean and the water does not flow to the outlets properly," he said

"This damages the road infrastructure and requires additional maintenance. This is also important especially in low-lying areas prone to flooding, where stagnant water can then become a health issue for breeding mosquitoes."

Mr Hutchinson revealed that drains in certain locations were the responsibility of the Land and Water Resource Management (LAWRM) scheme, Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) and local authorities.

"Where outlet drains pass through private property, these are the responsibility of the landowner to keep clear. If these drains are part of (LAWRM) scheme, these drains are the responsibility of LAWRM to maintain.

"If these drains are part of FSC, these drains are the responsibility of FSC to maintain. In urban areas storm water reticulation and drainage is the responsibility of the local authority.

"When these drains run into creeks and rivers it becomes the responsibility of the Department of Lands to keep these waterways clean," he said.