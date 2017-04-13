Seaweed plans

/ Front page / News

PLANS are in the pipeline to increase the volume of seaweed and to involve a lot of farmers in Fiji.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Fisheries and Forests spokesperson Kuini Waqasavou.

Ms Waqasavou said there were a lot of benefits in farming seaweed that did not require high education or more technology in farming seaweed commodity.

"Seaweed farming in Fiji was established way back in the '80s until now and the Department of Fisheries still continues to implement this project focusing on the community all around Fiji including the maritime island," she said.

Ms Waqasavou said everything was done manually and did not require more work in farming.

"Seaweed farming was divided into a cluster for the past three years by the Department of Fisheries and at the moment we have 11 cluster that has been registered for whole of Fiji," she said.

Ms Waqasavou said the ministry had plans to produce 100 metric tonnes of dried seaweed for marketing and increase the volume of seaweed and farmers.

"The ministry plans to establish a number of surveys for the site of seaweed, formulate a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with farmers and improve the quality of seaweed to meet the markets standard," she said.