Overload bills add up

+ Enlarge this image An overloaded logging truck is stuck on the Dreketi-Nabouwalu highway. Picture: SUPPLIED

OVERLOADING on roads around the country incurred maintenance costs of up to $30m to $50m annually.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said clamping down on overloading could save Government up to $120m per annum in the annual future maintenance bill.

Mr Hutchinson said the money could be effectively used elsewhere in the program.

"Any concerns about drivers overloading should be reported to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) as they are responsible for enforcing the road rules, including overloading," he said.

"FRA is not responsible for enforcement of vehicle operating laws.

"This is the responsibility of the LTA and FRA tries to work closely with LTA to ensure that the legal limits are understood and the LTA targets enforcement activities where the worst offending is taking place."

Mr Hutchinson said the industry also had a responsibility to comply with the law.

"There is a lack of appreciation about the serious effects of overloading and how it contributes to structural failure of the road system," he said.

"Overloading not only damages the roads, costing Fiji taxpayers extra money, but also disrupts network flow by blocking traffic access and roads so badly, which make it difficult for private vehicles and other public service vehicles to travel on.

"The FRA is advising all heavy vehicle owners to please comply with the vehicle axle load limits to prevent further deterioration of the road network caused by overloading."

Mr Hutchinson said the authority had received a large number of complaints from the public about road conditions in the North over the past few months.

"These complaints are justified as road conditions have deteriorated considerably through a combination of super saturated ground conditions as a result of the almost constant rain since December 2016 and the continued operation of overloaded vehicles, particularly logging trucks, on these roads," he said.

"The weather has prevented the FRA from undertaking effective repairs and maintenance.

"When we have been able to undertake repairs, our good work have been undone by these overloaded vehicles."