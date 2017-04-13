Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Thursday 13 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dairy farmers fear herd losses

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, April 13, 2017

DAIRY farmers in Tailevu are reluctant to have their cows tested for tuberculosis (TB), fearing the loss of more cattle.

Baljindra Singh, owner of Singh's Dairy, said they stopped the screening of their cows from last year.

Mr Singh said the main reason for this decision was that there was no back-up for his cattle.

"In 2014 and 2015, I had 354 cows affected with TB when the Ministry of Agriculture came and conducted tests on them. But since last year, we haven't screened our cattle and this year we are still thinking of getting them tested," he said.

"There is no backup for our cattle and the number of my herd has been decreasing ever since. I now own only 350 cows on the farm. Out of that, only 100 are left for milking.

"Our land leases are about to expire and we have been told to pay roughly $250,000 for the 850 acres of land we have."

Mr Singh said the price of cow milk and meat affected their ability to invest in the farm.

"At the moment we are receiving 78 cents per litre for milk and $4.50 per kilogram for meat. We have been told that prices for milk won't be increased."

Mr Singh said he wanted to invest in technology to help ease the workload on his farm.

"I have eight milking machines with eight labourers employed on the farm. I want to get new technologies to increase production and be more efficient in our operations," he said.

"But it's very hard to make progress and profit because of the cost of the machines, wages, cow feed, coupled with the milk and meat prices.

"Our production has dropped by nearly half and if the Government does not act quickly, the dairy industry will collapse for good," said Mr Singh.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rising up against the odds
  2. Infant dies
  3. Woman says she did not consent
  4. 'Unpredictable'
  5. Babies latest victims
  6. Germany stands by Fiji
  7. Blood test woes
  8. Party seeks clarity on future of Penang mill
  9. Ministry reveals increase in school dropouts
  10. Lifetime experience for 5 couples as they ready for Singapore treat

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  7. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  8. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)
  9. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)