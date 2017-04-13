Dairy farmers fear herd losses

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cattle farmers Savate Cagilaba, Jainesh Karan and Orisi Raruvei prepare their cows to cross the road in Tailevu yesterday. The farmers recently lost two cows in road accidents. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

DAIRY farmers in Tailevu are reluctant to have their cows tested for tuberculosis (TB), fearing the loss of more cattle.

Baljindra Singh, owner of Singh's Dairy, said they stopped the screening of their cows from last year.

Mr Singh said the main reason for this decision was that there was no back-up for his cattle.

"In 2014 and 2015, I had 354 cows affected with TB when the Ministry of Agriculture came and conducted tests on them. But since last year, we haven't screened our cattle and this year we are still thinking of getting them tested," he said.

"There is no backup for our cattle and the number of my herd has been decreasing ever since. I now own only 350 cows on the farm. Out of that, only 100 are left for milking.

"Our land leases are about to expire and we have been told to pay roughly $250,000 for the 850 acres of land we have."

Mr Singh said the price of cow milk and meat affected their ability to invest in the farm.

"At the moment we are receiving 78 cents per litre for milk and $4.50 per kilogram for meat. We have been told that prices for milk won't be increased."

Mr Singh said he wanted to invest in technology to help ease the workload on his farm.

"I have eight milking machines with eight labourers employed on the farm. I want to get new technologies to increase production and be more efficient in our operations," he said.

"But it's very hard to make progress and profit because of the cost of the machines, wages, cow feed, coupled with the milk and meat prices.

"Our production has dropped by nearly half and if the Government does not act quickly, the dairy industry will collapse for good," said Mr Singh.