Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Thursday 13 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$13.9m to fix traffic lights

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, April 13, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority will work on a $13.9 million budget to maintain, renew and construct traffic lights around the country this year.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said $4.3m had been set aside for maintenance of 9000 plus streetlights while another $3.2m would be diverted for renewal of streetlights.

Mr Hutchinson said $10.7m had been diverted towards construction of new streetlights.

"This has been an ongo­ing project from 2015, wh­ere upgrades were carried out at four intersections; the Kings Rd along the Nabua Bypass and Luke St intersection, Ratu Mara Rd and Fletcher Rd intersection, Grantham Rd, Kings Rd and Ratu Dovi Rd (Laqere intersection)," he said.

"We have installed new traffic signals at the Narewa and Denarau Back Rd, the Nadi Airport Junction and along the Namaka corridor.

"The other traffic signals continue to be maintained and they will soon undergo a program of replacement."

Mr Hutchinson said most of the existing streetlights were old, adding that the authority would continue to maintain them until they could be replaced.

"There is a program to replace and upgrade all existing traffic lights to a system used worldwide called SCATS, which utilises the latest smart technologies enabling the authority to centrally monitor and control all traffic lights," he said.

"For the Northern Division, FRA will call for tenders soon on the installation of new streetlights for selected areas in the Northern Division. These are new installations."

Meanwhile, members of the public in the North earlier raised their concern on the need for more traffic lights and proper crossings in major shopping centres in the division.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rising up against the odds
  2. Infant dies
  3. Woman says she did not consent
  4. 'Unpredictable'
  5. Babies latest victims
  6. Germany stands by Fiji
  7. Blood test woes
  8. Party seeks clarity on future of Penang mill
  9. Ministry reveals increase in school dropouts
  10. Lifetime experience for 5 couples as they ready for Singapore treat

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  7. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  8. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)
  9. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)