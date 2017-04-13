$13.9m to fix traffic lights

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vehicles queue along Naiyaca Subdivision in Labasa. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Fiji Roads Authority will work on a $13.9 million budget to maintain, renew and construct traffic lights around the country this year.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said $4.3m had been set aside for maintenance of 9000 plus streetlights while another $3.2m would be diverted for renewal of streetlights.

Mr Hutchinson said $10.7m had been diverted towards construction of new streetlights.

"This has been an ongo­ing project from 2015, wh­ere upgrades were carried out at four intersections; the Kings Rd along the Nabua Bypass and Luke St intersection, Ratu Mara Rd and Fletcher Rd intersection, Grantham Rd, Kings Rd and Ratu Dovi Rd (Laqere intersection)," he said.

"We have installed new traffic signals at the Narewa and Denarau Back Rd, the Nadi Airport Junction and along the Namaka corridor.

"The other traffic signals continue to be maintained and they will soon undergo a program of replacement."

Mr Hutchinson said most of the existing streetlights were old, adding that the authority would continue to maintain them until they could be replaced.

"There is a program to replace and upgrade all existing traffic lights to a system used worldwide called SCATS, which utilises the latest smart technologies enabling the authority to centrally monitor and control all traffic lights," he said.

"For the Northern Division, FRA will call for tenders soon on the installation of new streetlights for selected areas in the Northern Division. These are new installations."

Meanwhile, members of the public in the North earlier raised their concern on the need for more traffic lights and proper crossings in major shopping centres in the division.