Authority works on congestion

THE Fiji Roads Authority says traffic congestion is an indication of a thriving economy.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said they were aware of the traffic congestion issues affecting areas such as Labasa Town.

Mr Hutchinson said this was not an isolated issue, adding that it existed before FRA's establishment.

"It reflects decades of poor planning and lack of integrated development and this is a common problem across all of our towns and cities," he said.

"The FRA engaged an independent consultant who undertook a four-corridor study, which included Labasa."

Mr Hutchinson said as part of the corridor study for Labasa the consultant examined the bus station and market, town centre capacity and the town centre bypass.

"The final report has been presented to stakeholders, including the Labasa Town Council, the bus owners association, Government and other interested parties for comment," he said.

"The FRA is reviewing that feedback and preparing our plans accordingly."

"We must note that there will be a series of plans rolled out over the next 10-15 years depending on which options are approved by Government and funded accordingly.

"We do not have the luxury of having designated 'peak hours' and 'off peak hours' that we used to experience five years ago.

"The reality now is, you have 'very high peak hours' and 'peak hours' from 5am to 7pm and 'off peak' hours' from after 7pm to 5am," he said.

Residents at Vunivau and Bulileka outside Labasa say they now have to leave their homes an hour early because of traffic congestion.

Vunivau resident Alvin Prasad said traffic congestion in Labasa Town during the peak hours was a serious concern.