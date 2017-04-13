Focus on discipline

/ Front page / News

FORMER government ministers and former students' associations have called for poor discipline in schools to be addressed.

Former minister for education and deputy prime minister Taufa Vakatale says the Education Ministry needed to minimise control on the school curriculum to allow teachers space to be innovative.

Ms Vakatale said teachers nowadays were not given the space to be innovative with teaching methods and to create the perfect learning environment, which involved a give-and-take relationship between teacher and student.

"We have the curriculum in place and teachers need to stick to this, but they need space to interact with students," she said.

"From my point of view what I see now is that teachers' every moves are monitored by the ministry and teaching has become a mere duty that needs to be executed as expected because teachers fear making a wrong move.

"Teaching is a calling, it is not a mere duty. It is something the teachers must find deep within to find that extra urge to impart knowledge to children."

Meanwhile, Marist Old Boys Association president Lawrence Tikaram said disciplinary actions were something that kept students in the past in line with school rules.

Mr Tikaram said students were often sent on detention if they committed any wrongs.

"In the past, students who came late would be sent on detention for toilet duty or weeding to make them know they have committed a wrong and there was a price to pay," he said.

"I feel we need to study the root cause of indiscipline to address the issue."

Meanwhile, questions sent to the Education Ministry last week regarding the views expressed remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.