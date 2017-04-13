Gifts of light for hospital delivery rooms

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FNPF general manager member services Alipate Waqairawai (left) hands over the new maternity examination lights to obstetrics HOD and consultant Dr James Fong at the CWM Hospital in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

WITH an average of 14 deliveries in eight hours, the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's maternity unit delivery room has been boosted with maternity examination lights given by the Fiji National Provident Fund.

While receiving the gift yesterday, the hospital's consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr James Fong, said the gifts were over and above their expectations.

The six examination lights will be used in each delivery room at the hospital.

"I have to say we truly appreciate the gifts that are here before us. These lights are almost what we call luxury items in the history of our working here at CWM," he said.

"We don't usually get stuff that will allow us to see what we do better, especially of this magnitude.

"The gifts are extremely timely. Our medium lights are beginning to fade and our delivery numbers are going up. So good light is about as essential as you get."

Dr Fong said over many years of working at the hospital, health personnel had always struggled with this part of their work.

"What you have done today has ensured that we can practise with more safety and a lot of our patients will benefit from the safety that they get from being able to be managed with good lightening like this," he said.

"Technically, these lights have multiple light sources, they are adjustable, they are focused and from a expert's point of view and from a person who is also very strongly clinically oriented, these lights are very ideal for the setting that we are going to use it in."

FNPF general manager member services Alipate Waqairawai said the gift would benefit most of its members and was also part of marking the fund's 50th birthday.

"Today, we are happy to hand over the examination lights and hope it will assist the great work that your team does every day," he said.