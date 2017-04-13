Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Thursday 13 April

Tudravu: No bail for drunk drivers

Aqela Susu
Thursday, April 13, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force has warned motorists that anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol during the Easter long weekend would be kept in custody until the next available court sitting.

Police chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said this meant no one would be released on bail before being produced in court.

"No one will be bailed and it is therefore advisable that if you want to enjoy your time with your family and friends this long weekend, be sure not to drink and drive," he said.

ACP Tudravu said an increase in police visibility should also be expected along the major highways.

"Speeding continues to be the leading cause of road accidents and fatalities and with 14 lives lost on our roads this year, we are hoping to record zero fatalities this long weekend.

"However, this will only be possible if everyone co-operates with us and adheres to the requests on the need and importance of adopting safe road practices at all times.

"Random breathalyser checks will be conducted as we try to also address the issue of drinking and driving."

ACP Tudravu also urged parents to ensure that their children were under supervision at all times.

"We are anticipating a lot of movement into and out of major city and town areas for social and recreational gatherings and, with the increased number of road accidents recorded on a daily basis, we are urging everyone to plan their travel well.

"We can get caught up in the merrymaking that we lose sight of our children's activities and this is a time where they can become innocent victims of road accidents."








