Woman says she did not consent

Aqela Susu
Thursday, April 13, 2017

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman who was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by three men in Nasinu two years ago informed the court yesterday that she had not consented to having sexual intercourse with the three accused persons.

The complainant highlighted this when she was cross-examined by defence lawyer, Lavinia David yesterday.

The three, Semi Benjamin, Vero Vakariri and Jope Vakaloloma are standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva for the alleged offence.

Mr Benjamin is charged with three counts of rape, his co-accused Vero Vakariri is charged with one count each of rape and sexual assault while the third accused Jope Vakaloloma is charged with one count of sexual assault.

The incident is alleged to have happened after the complainant returned from a church service at Nasinu and was heading home on October 25, 2015.

The complainant was alleged to have been taken to a house and forced to smoke marijuana before she was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted.

During cross-examination, she said during the time of the incident, Mr Benjamin allegedly forced her into a sexual encounter.

She alleged he had grabbed both her hands when he forced her on to the bed.

The complainant also said that she could not scream for help during the alleged sexual encounter because Mr Benjamin had told her not to.

She alleged she had also asked him to stop committing the act because he would impregnate her and that she was also sitting for her first Fiji Seventh Form Examination the next day.

She, however, denied returning from the shower and opening her towel to other boys in the living room and asking them if they wanted to substitute.

The complainant also denied lying about the allegations but alleged that Mr Benjamin threatened her and forced her to have sex with him.

The trial continues before Justice Perera today.








