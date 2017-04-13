Specialist surgeons

/ Front page / News

A MEDICAL company that has been bringing in specialists from India to perform life-saving procedures in the country is targeting to perform 40 open heart surgeries next month.

The surgeries will be performed at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva by specialists brought by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said at a press conference last night that apart from 40 open heart surgeries, they were also targeting to perform 15 joint replacement surgeries.

Open heart surgeries will be performed for two weeks from May 15 while hip and knee replacement surgeries will be at Lautoka Hospital for a week from the same date.

Prof Munibhargav said many local and overseas patients were enquiring and showing keen interest to have open heart surgeries done in Suva.

He said some overseas patients were also interested in having joint replacement surgeries done in Fiji.

"We are working on a model to assist overseas patients in their medical treatment in Fiji with specific reference to neurosurgery, open heart and joint replacement surgeries," he said.

"SSPHL's joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has brought such services to the doorsteps of Fijians for their benefit as well as for patients in neighbouring countries."

Prof Munibhargav said SSPHL was discussing with overseas doctors, insurance companies and large corporate houses the possibility of sending patients to Fiji for surgeries by the SSPHL teams from India.

"Also, we are happy to say that many countries with lesser and much more population than Fiji have approached SSPHL to work with them on the Fiji-based model.

"We are working on those proposals from a socio-economic and commercial angle," he said.

The cost of open heart surgery is $25,000 for Fijians and the fee is levied by the ministry.

Prof Munibhargav also said that SSPHL would give $5000 assistance, through donors in New Zealand, to each needy patient who is unable to meet the full cost of open heart surgery.

People interested in the medical procedures can contact the SSPHL team directly via email — pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.