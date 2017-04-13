Woman hurt in attack

/ Front page / News

A 37-YEAR-OLD woman is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after she was attacked by five masked men in her home at Ellington, Rakiraki, last week.

Rohini Kumar fractured a leg and suffered a cracked hip joint while trying to escape when the five intruders entered her home at 2am last Friday.

Her husband, Binson Kumar, did not suffer any inuries during the attack.

"We were sleeping inside when she heard someone entering the house," he said. "My wife and I saw five men who had their faces covered walking around the house looking for something."

Mr Kumar said the pair escaped through their bedroom window before calling out for help.

"We went out the window and climbed on top of our roof to get to our neighbour's house," he said.

"My wife and I had to jump off the roof and that is when my wife hurt her leg.

"She could not walk so I had to scream out for help."

Mr Kumar said the intruders fled once the alarm was raised.

The couple was later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital for treatment.

Mr Kumar said residents of the quiet Raravatu settlement where they live were rattled by the invasion.

"It was a very scary experience," he said.

Police west spokesperson Wame Bautolu said a few suspects had been questioned in connection with the incident, but declined to give further details.