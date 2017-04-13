Plan set for State island station

/ Front page / News

CONSTRUCTION work on a new Government Station at Nacula, Yasawa, is in progress.

Nacula district representative Saimoni Naivalu said the new station would house various Government departments, including education, health and a district office.

"We've had surveyors fr­om the Lands Departme­nt, geotech and engineers coming to Nacula Village to carry out ground works and surveying of the land where most of the offices and quarters will be built," he said.

"The nursing quarters has been completed and the Nacula Health Clinic has been relocated."

Mr Naivalu said the Government station would cater for more than 20 villages in the island chain.

"In Nacula district alone, we have seven villages with a population of about 3000.

"Having these Government departments in one place will make things easier for our villagers who will be able to access services at the new station."

He said the villages were looking forward to the appointment of a new district officer.