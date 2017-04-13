Fiji Time: 6:26 PM on Thursday 13 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Plea for road repairs

Shayal Devi
Thursday, April 13, 2017

A SIGATOKA schoolgirl yesterday pleaded with Government to fix the deteriorating road at Kavanagasau because it affected their education.

Anushika Kumar said schoolchildren in her area suffered, especially during bad weather.

The 17-year-old made the plea during a National Budget consultation at Sigatoka Methodist College yesterday.

"It gets difficult to travel to and from school at times, especially during bad weather," she said. "The school bus arrives at 4.30pm and during heavy downpour, we are unable to cross the Raiwaqa Bridge, which gets flooded. We have to remain in the bus until the water recedes and sometimes this goes into the night. At times, we reach home at 9.30pm or 10pm and we are unable to study or revise."

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said he had taken note of the concern raised.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rising up against the odds
  2. Infant dies
  3. Woman says she did not consent
  4. 'Unpredictable'
  5. Babies latest victims
  6. Germany stands by Fiji
  7. Blood test woes
  8. Party seeks clarity on future of Penang mill
  9. Ministry reveals increase in school dropouts
  10. Lifetime experience for 5 couples as they ready for Singapore treat

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  7. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  8. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)
  9. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)