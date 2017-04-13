Plea for road repairs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kavanagasau College student Anushika Kumar raises an issue during the budget consultation in Sigatoka yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A SIGATOKA schoolgirl yesterday pleaded with Government to fix the deteriorating road at Kavanagasau because it affected their education.

Anushika Kumar said schoolchildren in her area suffered, especially during bad weather.

The 17-year-old made the plea during a National Budget consultation at Sigatoka Methodist College yesterday.

"It gets difficult to travel to and from school at times, especially during bad weather," she said. "The school bus arrives at 4.30pm and during heavy downpour, we are unable to cross the Raiwaqa Bridge, which gets flooded. We have to remain in the bus until the water recedes and sometimes this goes into the night. At times, we reach home at 9.30pm or 10pm and we are unable to study or revise."

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said he had taken note of the concern raised.