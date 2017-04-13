Party seeks clarity on future of Penang mill

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party has called on Government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation to come clean on the Penang sugar mill issue.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said conflicting statements had been made by the FSC and Sugar Ministry on the mill.

"Mr (Graham) Clark's (FSC CEO) statement that FSC will by June or July identify the best site for a new mill is a hollow promise given his and the current Government's past utterances in defending the permanent closure of the Penang mill," he said.

"When the FSC announced the closure of the mill, the corporation claimed it would cost $40 million to $50 million to build a new mill and it was economically not viable to do so.

"Government, through the permanent secretary for Sugar Ministry, claimed cane production in the Penang mill area had significantly declined and it did not make sense to have a mill.

"When the NFP announced it would build a new mill when it forms Government after the general election, Mr Clark has now changed his tune.

"He should have announced this when revealing the permanent closure of Penang mill, but failed to do so."

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan declined to comment when contacted yesterday and Mr Clark has been in meetings this week.