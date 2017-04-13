Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Thursday 13 April

Ministry to wrap up bylaws talks

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, April 13, 2017

THE village bylaw public consultation is expected to wrap up soon with the last two provinces being visited by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs team.

Ministry permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said interesting and positive submissions had been received from the 12 provinces visited so far.

"The submissions have been positive and some include good ideas, all aimed at enhancing and empowering the bylaw for the villagers," he said.

"All these submissions are being compiled and will be put together for the final copy of the bylaw."

Mr Katonitabua said the final copy would be submitted to the iTaukei Affairs Board once endorsed by the villagers.

"Before the final copy is submitted to the board, we will need to include the new submissions from the public and hand it over for their final decision."








