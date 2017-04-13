Work on slip diverts traffic

/ Front page / News

TRAFFIC has been diverted at Lomaloma in Macuata after further movements along the highway.

Yesterday, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) closed the slipped transinsular road and cleared bushes near Lomaloma Village to make way for the diversion of traffic.

FRA's chief executive officer Jo­hn Hutchinson confirmed that cracks started to reappear on the same portion of the Lomaloma stretch.

Mr Hutchinson said the FRA North team had been monitoring the site and recent movement visible on the road surface prompted the team to recommend an immediate closure with traffic diverted onto the side carriageway.

He said the Lomaloma slip reinstatement work was carried out in 2014 and 2015.

He said it was unfortunate that the road surface had dropped and deformed to a large extent in the past few weeks.

Mr Hutchinson said a contributing factor was the heavy rainfall experienced in the area over the past weeks.

"FRA has engaged experts to carry out further geotechnical drilling work to try and establish the cause of the Lomaloma slip and we have now progressed into design phase.

"The safety of travellers is of concern to us and we urge that motorists use the diversion route adjacent to the road," he said.