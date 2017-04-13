Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Thursday 13 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Work on slip diverts traffic

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, April 13, 2017

TRAFFIC has been diverted at Lomaloma in Macuata after further movements along the highway.

Yesterday, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) closed the slipped transinsular road and cleared bushes near Lomaloma Village to make way for the diversion of traffic.

FRA's chief executive officer Jo­hn Hutchinson confirmed that cracks started to reappear on the same portion of the Lomaloma stretch.

Mr Hutchinson said the FRA North team had been monitoring the site and recent movement visible on the road surface prompted the team to recommend an immediate closure with traffic diverted onto the side carriageway.

He said the Lomaloma slip reinstatement work was carried out in 2014 and 2015.

He said it was unfortunate that the road surface had dropped and deformed to a large extent in the past few weeks.

Mr Hutchinson said a contributing factor was the heavy rainfall experienced in the area over the past weeks.

"FRA has engaged experts to carry out further geotechnical drilling work to try and establish the cause of the Lomaloma slip and we have now progressed into design phase.

"The safety of travellers is of concern to us and we urge that motorists use the diversion route adjacent to the road," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rising up against the odds
  2. Infant dies
  3. Woman says she did not consent
  4. 'Unpredictable'
  5. Babies latest victims
  6. Germany stands by Fiji
  7. Blood test woes
  8. Party seeks clarity on future of Penang mill
  9. Ministry reveals increase in school dropouts
  10. Lifetime experience for 5 couples as they ready for Singapore treat

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  7. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  8. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)
  9. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)