Blood test woes

/ Front page / News

THE referral of blood tests from the Labasa Hospital to private clinics has frustrated patients.

Some have had to pay as much as $60 for a blood test and for one patient, Gyanamma, such costs exceeded her monthly social welfare allowance of $50.

Her son, Rajesh Prasad, said the blood test at the private clinic was done last Tuesday, for which they had to pay $60.

"The doctor at the hospital referred us to their blood test department, but when we got there, we were told to go to the private clinic in town," he said.

"We understand the cost of the private clinic, but why isn't the hospital providing this service?

"My mother only gets $50 for her social welfare allowance a month, but this test cost is higher."

Another patient, Prem Lal from Dreketi, raised similar concerns.

He visited the hospital with his wife on Monday this week and was also referred to the private clinic for a blood test.

"My wife went to get checked by the doctor in the hospital and she was sent for a blood test but they couldn't test her blood," he said.

"They told her to go to the private clinic in town.

"We don't know what the problem in the hospital is and why they refer patients to the private clinic in town for blood tests."

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has clarified that there were no problems at the hospital regarding blood test.

"We are doing the basic blood tests here in Labasa and there are no problems with our facilities," the statement read.

"We do not perform the specialised endocrinology tests recommended for this patient (Gyanamma) at the Labasa Hospital. These tests are done at the private hospital and that is what we have been advising our patients who need this test."