Drivers disgruntled with illegal operators

DISGRUNTLED carrier operators in Labasa voiced their displeasure with the increasing number of illegal operators in the town and rural areas.

Carrier operators' representative Talim Hussein said despite complaining to authorities, nothing was done to address the issue.

"It is disappointing because we pay for our licences to operate and we expect the authorities to protect our interests since this is our source of income," he said.

"Illegal operators have become so daring they are now operating from our stand too and stealing our customers right in front of our eyes. Something needs to be done to address this issue because it is not good."

Mr Hussein said they had notified authorities, adding that inaction on the issue was really worrying.

Another operator, Deo Narayan, said authorities needed to seriously look into their concerns.

In response to queries by this newspaper, a statement from the Land Transport Authority stated the stand was the priority of the Labasa Town Council. The statement said the council approved operators operating from the stand.

"LTA does not have any control over who comes in and out of the stand," the statement said.

Questions sent to the Ministry of Local Government on the issue last week remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.