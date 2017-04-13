Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Thursday 13 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Drivers disgruntled with illegal operators

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, April 13, 2017

DISGRUNTLED carrier operators in Labasa voiced their displeasure with the increasing number of illegal operators in the town and rural areas.

Carrier operators' representative Talim Hussein said despite complaining to authorities, nothing was done to address the issue.

"It is disappointing because we pay for our licences to operate and we expect the authorities to protect our interests since this is our source of income," he said.

"Illegal operators have become so daring they are now operating from our stand too and stealing our customers right in front of our eyes. Something needs to be done to address this issue because it is not good."

Mr Hussein said they had notified authorities, adding that inaction on the issue was really worrying.

Another operator, Deo Narayan, said authorities needed to seriously look into their concerns.

In response to queries by this newspaper, a statement from the Land Transport Authority stated the stand was the priority of the Labasa Town Council. The statement said the council approved operators operating from the stand.

"LTA does not have any control over who comes in and out of the stand," the statement said.

Questions sent to the Ministry of Local Government on the issue last week remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rising up against the odds
  2. Infant dies
  3. Woman says she did not consent
  4. 'Unpredictable'
  5. Babies latest victims
  6. Germany stands by Fiji
  7. Blood test woes
  8. Party seeks clarity on future of Penang mill
  9. Ministry reveals increase in school dropouts
  10. Lifetime experience for 5 couples as they ready for Singapore treat

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  7. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  8. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)
  9. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)